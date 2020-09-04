✕

Location: Chicago

Project size: 9,500 square feet

Program: A mixed use building, including a single-family home, was built on a previously undeveloped lot in historic downtown Chicago. A corner grocery, along with residential parking, occupies the bulk of the ground floor, so the architect (who is also the client) placed the remainder of the residential spaces on the upper three floors. On the second floor, the main living room, kitchen, dining room, and den take up about half of the interior floor area, while the remaining is given to outdoor space, including a pool. On the third level is the master suite and an office, while the fourth floor accommodates the children’s and guest bedroom suites along with a recreation room.

Solution: The south elevations on the upper floors are almost entirely glass, so the architect installed a terra cotta and stainless steel sun screen on this wall to filter daylight, and to allude to the historic use of terra cotta in the neighborhood. To generate the house’s electrical energy, the architect placed a 12+ kilowatt solar installation on the roof.

Construction and materials: Brick and terra cotta, two of the most prevalent materials in this historic neighborhood, are used in the exterior as required by Chicago Commission on Landmarks. The building is composed of a structural steel frame and features sintered stone tile flooring with a hydronic radiant heating system in the interior floors.

Additional Information

Total Project Cost: withheld

Owner: Sara and Chris Talsma

Photo © Sinziana Velicescu/Shildan, click to enlarge. Photo © Sinziana Velicescu/Shildan Photo © Sinziana Velicescu/Shildan

Photo © Sinziana Velicescu/Shildan Photo © Sinziana Velicescu/Shildan Photo © Sinziana Velicescu/Shildan Click each plan to enlarge First Floor. Image courtesy Filoramo Talsma Second Floor. Image courtesy Filoramo Talsma Third Floor. Image courtesy Filoramo Talsma Fourth Floor. Image courtesy Filoramo Talsma Click each section to enlarge N/S Section. Image courtesy Filoramo Talsma N/S Section. Image courtesy Filoramo Talsma