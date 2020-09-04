Image in modal.

Location: Chicago

Project size: 9,500 square feet

Program: A mixed use building, including a single-family home, was built on a previously undeveloped lot in historic downtown Chicago. A corner grocery, along with residential parking, occupies the bulk of the ground floor, so the architect (who is also the client) placed the remainder of the residential spaces on the upper three floors. On the second floor, the main living room, kitchen, dining room, and den take up about half of the interior floor area, while the remaining is given to outdoor space, including a pool. On the third level is the master suite and an office, while the fourth floor accommodates the children’s and guest bedroom suites along with a recreation room.

Solution: The south elevations on the upper floors are almost entirely glass, so the architect installed a terra cotta and stainless steel sun screen on this wall to filter daylight, and to allude to the historic use of terra cotta in the neighborhood. To generate the house’s electrical energy, the architect placed a 12+ kilowatt solar installation on the roof.

Construction and materials: Brick and terra cotta, two of the most prevalent materials in this historic neighborhood, are used in the exterior as required by Chicago Commission on Landmarks. The building is composed of a structural steel frame and features sintered stone tile flooring with a hydronic radiant heating system in the interior floors.

Total Project Cost: withheld
Owner: Sara and Chris Talsma

Elevated Chicago Dwelling.

Photo © Sinziana Velicescu/Shildan, click to enlarge.

Elevated Chicago Dwelling.

Photo © Sinziana Velicescu/Shildan

Elevated Chicago Dwelling.

Photo © Sinziana Velicescu/Shildan


Elevated Chicago Dwelling.

Photo © Sinziana Velicescu/Shildan

Elevated Chicago Dwelling.

Photo © Sinziana Velicescu/Shildan

Elevated Chicago Dwelling.

Photo © Sinziana Velicescu/Shildan

 

Elevated Chicago Dwelling.

First Floor. Image courtesy Filoramo Talsma

Elevated Chicago Dwelling.

Second Floor. Image courtesy Filoramo Talsma

Elevated Chicago Dwelling.

Third Floor. Image courtesy Filoramo Talsma

Elevated Chicago Dwelling.

Fourth Floor. Image courtesy Filoramo Talsma

 

Elevated Chicago Dwelling.

N/S Section. Image courtesy Filoramo Talsma

Elevated Chicago Dwelling.

N/S Section. Image courtesy Filoramo Talsma

Credits

Architect:
Filoramo Talsma Architecture, 1765 N Elston Ave., #226, Chicago, IL 60642, 312-635-1920, https://www.filoramotalsma.com/

Personnel in architect's firm who should receive special credit:
Chris Talsma

Architect of Record:
Chris Talsma

Interior Designer:
Chris Talsma

Engineers:
Structural: Goodfriend Magruder Structutre, LLC

Consultants:
Landsacpe: Annette Held

General Contractor:
FaT Builders

Photographer:
Sinziana Velicescu/Shildan Group

 

Specifications

Structural System:
Manufacturer of any structural components unique to this project: Armatherm Structural Thermal Break
Other Structural Products: ACH Foam Technologies

Exterior Cladding:
Masonry: Endicott Brick
Metal/Glass Curtain Wall: Vitralum Industries
Moisture Barrier: Prosoco R-Guard
Other cladding unique to this project: Fabrik® by Shildan

Doors:
Entrances: Old World Millworks
Metal doors: Vitralum Industries
Wood doors: Demeter Millwork

Hardware:
Other special hardware: Pool by Diamond Spas

Interior Finishes:
Cabinetwork and Custom Woodwork: Kitchen: Arclinea (WPA Chicago)/Other: Demeter Millwork
Floor and Wall Tile: Floor Tile by Neolith, Wall tile by Mutina & Mission
Special interior finishes unique to this project: Stair by Lake Shore Stair

Lighting:
Interior Ambient Lighting: Flos, Alison Berger
Downlights: Juno
Dimming system or other lighting controls: Lutron

Conveyance:
Elevators/escalators: Otis

Plumbing:
Enter Plumbing Product Here: Kohler

Energy:
Photovoltaic system: 16.06 KW array with LG365 modules

 