Location: Chicago
Project size: 9,500 square feet
Program: A mixed use building, including a single-family home, was built on a previously undeveloped lot in historic downtown Chicago. A corner grocery, along with residential parking, occupies the bulk of the ground floor, so the architect (who is also the client) placed the remainder of the residential spaces on the upper three floors. On the second floor, the main living room, kitchen, dining room, and den take up about half of the interior floor area, while the remaining is given to outdoor space, including a pool. On the third level is the master suite and an office, while the fourth floor accommodates the children’s and guest bedroom suites along with a recreation room.
Solution: The south elevations on the upper floors are almost entirely glass, so the architect installed a terra cotta and stainless steel sun screen on this wall to filter daylight, and to allude to the historic use of terra cotta in the neighborhood. To generate the house’s electrical energy, the architect placed a 12+ kilowatt solar installation on the roof.
Construction and materials: Brick and terra cotta, two of the most prevalent materials in this historic neighborhood, are used in the exterior as required by Chicago Commission on Landmarks. The building is composed of a structural steel frame and features sintered stone tile flooring with a hydronic radiant heating system in the interior floors.
Additional Information
Total Project Cost: withheld
Owner: Sara and Chris Talsma
Photo © Sinziana Velicescu/Shildan
Photo © Sinziana Velicescu/Shildan
Photo © Sinziana Velicescu/Shildan
Photo © Sinziana Velicescu/Shildan
Photo © Sinziana Velicescu/Shildan
Photo © Sinziana Velicescu/Shildan
First Floor. Image courtesy Filoramo Talsma
Second Floor. Image courtesy Filoramo Talsma
Third Floor. Image courtesy Filoramo Talsma
Fourth Floor. Image courtesy Filoramo Talsma
N/S Section. Image courtesy Filoramo Talsma
N/S Section. Image courtesy Filoramo Talsma
Credits
Architect:
Filoramo Talsma Architecture, 1765 N Elston Ave., #226, Chicago, IL 60642, 312-635-1920, https://www.filoramotalsma.com/
Personnel in architect's firm who should receive special credit:
Chris Talsma
Architect of Record:
Chris Talsma
Interior Designer:
Chris Talsma
Engineers:
Structural: Goodfriend Magruder Structutre, LLC
Consultants:
Landsacpe: Annette Held
General Contractor:
FaT Builders
Photographer:
Sinziana Velicescu/Shildan Group
Specifications
Structural System:
Manufacturer of any structural components unique to this project: Armatherm Structural Thermal Break
Other Structural Products: ACH Foam Technologies
Exterior Cladding:
Masonry: Endicott Brick
Metal/Glass Curtain Wall: Vitralum Industries
Moisture Barrier: Prosoco R-Guard
Other cladding unique to this project: Fabrik® by Shildan
Doors:
Entrances: Old World Millworks
Metal doors: Vitralum Industries
Wood doors: Demeter Millwork
Hardware:
Other special hardware: Pool by Diamond Spas
Interior Finishes:
Cabinetwork and Custom Woodwork: Kitchen: Arclinea (WPA Chicago)/Other: Demeter Millwork
Floor and Wall Tile: Floor Tile by Neolith, Wall tile by Mutina & Mission
Special interior finishes unique to this project: Stair by Lake Shore Stair
Lighting:
Interior Ambient Lighting: Flos, Alison Berger
Downlights: Juno
Dimming system or other lighting controls: Lutron
Conveyance:
Elevators/escalators: Otis
Plumbing:
Enter Plumbing Product Here: Kohler
Energy:
Photovoltaic system: 16.06 KW array with LG365 modules