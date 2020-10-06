✕

As building technologies advance, so does the quality of roofing. These materials from Armstrong Ceilings, Atlas Roofing, Ludowici, OpenAire, and Rheinzink exemplify what’s new.

Tectum IIIW

Armstrong’s Tectum roof-deck panels are engineered to provide insulation and acoustic control of up to 0.6 NRC. They have a surface that accepts nails and is compatible with a wide range of roofing materials. This IIIW version is Miami-Dade NOA–approved, making it suitable for hurricane-prone regions.

armstrongceilings.com

ACFoam-HD CoverBoard-FR

This high-density roof component utilizes Atlas Roofing’s own ACFoam polyisocyanurate material bonded to glass, resulting in a single-layer roof-deck coverboard that offers insulation as well as fire resistance when combined with a combustible wood substructure. The boards are available in two formats: 4' square or 4' x 8', both 5/8" thick.

atlasrwi.com

Century Shake and LudoSlate

Ludowici’s terra-cotta roof tiles realistically simulate authentic timber and slate with the characteristic pressed grooves and variegated colors of the former and textures of the latter. LudoSlate tiles come in a dozen hues, while the Century shakes come in seven. Both are best suited to residential and light-commercial projects.

ludowici.com

Retractable Roofs

Custom-designed and -built, OpenAire’s retractable roofs accommodate options such as telescoping and arched overhangs. Shown (above) on a Hyatt House in Jersey City, NJ, these systems help create flexible indoor/outdoor spaces, particularly desirable in a time when fresh air is required.

openaire.com

Rheinzink-Granum Finishes

Rheinzink has added two gray finishes to its Granum architec­tural-grade zinc roofing and cladding products: dark Basalte and a lighter Skygrey—complementary to the aesthetics of both commercial and residential jobs. These recyclable products are composed of a zinc alloy that will naturally patinate to blue-gray hues.

rheinzink.us