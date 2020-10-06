Image in modal.

As building technologies advance, so does the quality of roofing. These materials from Armstrong Ceilings, Atlas Roofing, Ludowici, OpenAire, and Rheinzink exemplify what’s new.

 

Tectum IIIW

Armstrong Tectum Roof Deck Panels.

Armstrong’s Tectum roof-deck panels are engineered to provide insulation and acoustic control of up to 0.6 NRC. They have a surface that accepts nails and is compatible with a wide range of roofing materials. This IIIW version is Miami-Dade NOA–approved, making it suitable for hurricane-prone regions.
armstrongceilings.com

ACFoam-HD CoverBoard-FR

ACFoam-HD CoverBoard-FR.

This high-density roof component utilizes Atlas Roofing’s own ACFoam polyisocyanurate material bonded to glass, resulting in a single-layer roof-deck coverboard that offers insulation as well as fire resistance when combined with a combustible wood substructure. The boards are available in two formats: 4' square or 4' x 8', both 5/8" thick.
atlasrwi.com

Century Shake and LudoSlate

Ludowici Terra Cotta Roof Tiles.

Ludowici’s terra-cotta roof tiles realistically simulate authentic timber and slate with the characteristic pressed grooves and variegated colors of the former and textures of the latter. LudoSlate tiles come in a dozen hues, while the Century shakes come in seven. Both are best suited to residential and light-commercial projects.
ludowici.com

Retractable Roofs

OpenAire Retractable Roofs.

Custom-designed and -built, OpenAire’s retractable roofs accommodate options such as telescoping and arched overhangs. Shown (above) on a Hyatt House in Jersey City, NJ, these systems help create flexible indoor/outdoor spaces, particularly desirable in a time when fresh air is required.
openaire.com

Rheinzink-Granum Finishes

Rheinzink Granum Finishes.

Rheinzink has added two gray finishes to its Granum architec­tural-grade zinc roofing and cladding products: dark Basalte and a lighter Skygrey—complementary to the aesthetics of both commercial and residential jobs. These recyclable products are composed of a zinc alloy that will naturally patinate to blue-gray hues.
rheinzink.us