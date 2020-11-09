✕

This collection comprises a little of everything—ambient and utilitarian—to meet diverse lighting needs.

Minude

Modular Lighting Instruments has expanded its Pista magnetic-track rail system with new fixtures including the Minude spotlight (shown). The small cylindrical component features low-glare illumination and a special glass-lens technology for low or no light spillage. It is available in four anodized colors (black, bronze, champagne, and silver bronze) and black or white powder-coated finishes.

supermodular.us

Bouquet Large 5

Danish lighting-design brand Le Klint developed this eye-catching contemporary chandelier of five hand-folded paper or pleated-PVC shades gathered together like a bouquet. Each shade is capped by an oak plug that connects to a series of braided linen-covered electrical cords. It is available in the U.S. through Ameico.

ameico.com

Infra-Structure Episode 2

Designer Vincent Van Duysen has teamed up with Flos to create this playful modular lighting system that merges technology with visual art by way of its linear forms and geometric volumes. Architects can develop small or large installations by mixing and matching the structural components, customizing lengths and drops, and specifying luminaires that range from cones and cylinders to discs.

arch.flosusa.com

Color Kinetics Graze Compact

This discreet, low-profile luminaire from Signify highlights exterior architectural details such as molding, archways, and columns with fully mixed, controllable light. Available in 1' and 4' lengths, with three standard beam angles, it provides high-quality white light as well as color-tuning options.

signify.com

LP Slim Box

Visually at home in most settings, this clean-lined suspended fixture by Louis Poulsen emits direct light downward, as well as indirect light upward for a ambient glow on ceilings. The rectangular housing is constructed with aluminum in a black, white, or raw finish and comes in single (27" x 6" x 1.8") or double (58" x 6" x 1.8") formats. Diffuser choices include acrylic, opal, or micro-prismatic.

louispoulsen.com

Flexia

Designed by Italian architect Mario Cucinella for Artemide, this sustainable luminaire draws on origami for inspiration, as clearly demonstrated by its diagonally articulated form. On one side of the fold is an acoustic panel—in a choice of five colors—composed of recycled materials, while the other half is a transparent diffuser for the LED light source. Suspension and wall versions are available.

artemide.com

Leo Area Lights

Landscape Forms has expanded this outdoor post light to offer options for three distributions, four output levels, three color temperatures, and a range of single- or double-light pole heights. Specifiable with a clear or diffused lens, the minimalist fixture is made of cast aluminum finished in an exclusive Pangard II powder coat.

landscapeforms.com

Echo Style C Fin

LightArt’s Echo acoustic lighting series has a new shape: the Style C Fin features eight or 12 curved panels that radiate from a single column-shaped pendant. Grouped, the design creates a dramatic sinuous ceiling topography. The panels are made of partly recycled PET felt, available in 15 colors.

lightart.com

Kendo 45MR

Luminii has updated some of its linear products to provide enhanced color rendition, meet Title 24 energy-efficiency requirements, and improve installation with features such as field-cuttable film lenses and toolless mounting. Among them, Kendo 45MR is well suited for cove or millwork applications. Its quarter-round frosted lens provides a wider light distribution than previous versions. Four finishes are available.

luminii.com