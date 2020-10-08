✕

Accessible design has come a long way in 30 years of the Americans with Disabilities Act. Read about new products from NanaWall, Elkay, Buster + Punch, CARVART, Hasting Tile & Bath, Workstead, Easy Sanitary Solution, Speakman, and Duravit.

SL84

With slim and thermally efficient aluminum framing, minimal exposed hardware, and glass panels as tall as 11' 6" high, NanaWall’s SL84 floor-supported folding-glass-wall meets the demand for integrated indoor/outdoor spaces. Three ADA-compliant sill options are offered on this system, as well as track inserts that help keep out debris and dirt.

nanawall.com

Dart Canyon

Farmhouse sinks are all the rage in residential design, but none that we know of met ADA requirements for users of all abilities—until now. Elkay’s Dart Caynon stainless-steel apron-front sink is the first of its kind. It requires no base cabinet and, when installed at the right height, it accommodates seated and shorter users. The 9"-deep sink, offered in three widths, integrates an elevated work shelf for food-prep accessories.

elkay.com

DOOR Lever Hardware

Designed for interior doors, these levers protrude just under 2½", making them ADA compliant. They are made with Buster + Punch’s signature diamond-cut knurling in a choice of four solid metals: brass, stainless steel, bronze, and black anodized. The handles are available in sprung or unsprung versions and can be paired with a matching thumb-turn bolt.

busterandpunch.com

AutoDOOR

Compatible with three of CARVART’s commercial toilet-stall doors, this touchless hardware automates opening and closing of cubicle doors but also uses sensors to lock, unlock, indicate occupancy, and hold temporarily open for cleaning. Best of all, this hygienic solution is ADA compliant, ensuring easy operation for all users. Additionally, there are manual overrides both inside and out, in case of a problem.

carvart.com

Cubik

Hasting Tile & Bath’s latest bath vanity meets ADA requirements, which include a minimum width of 32" and wall placement with enough clearance for wheelchairs while not exceeding a counter height of 34" from the floor. The basin itself is in a trough style and comes in 235/8" or 393/8" sink widths, as well as with two coordinating cabinet sizes.

hastingstilebath.com

Helios ADA Sconce

Workstead’s made-to-order Helios sconce was designed to protrude for ADA compliance no farther than 4" from the wall. Inspired by celestial imagery, it functions as both a light and wall art, with a 12"-diameter metal disc that gently amplifies the illumination. It is offered in brass, nickel, or bronze.

workstead.com

S-Line

A new take on the in-floor drains desired for barrier-free showers, S-Line is a super-slim linear drain that installs flush where the floor and wall meet, and has a triangular hub at its center for optimal water capture. The drain comes with a stainless-steel cover to conceal its triangular core, but can also be customized with the shower-floor material.

easydrain.com

Lura Grab Bar

Designed by Clodagh with both hotel and home in mind, Speakman’s clean-lined Lura grab bar will not only provide an element of safety to shower or tub areas, it can also function as a door handle. It is constructed of stainless steel in three finishes and is mountable in vertical, horizontal, or diagonal positions.

speakman.com

DuraStyle Basic Floorstanding Toilet

Designed specifically for the North American market, this Duravit toilet is a streamlined unit with a lever flush handle and a bowl that features the manufacturer’s hygienic Rimless flushing technology, said to reduce bacteria and facilitate cleaning. Standing at the ADA-compliant height of 17", it comes in a one- or two-piece design.

duravit.us