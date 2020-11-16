✕

Location: Phoenix

Project size: 4,090 square feet

Program: The homeowners requested a solar powered, smart home that would capitalize on the timeless beauty of the desert, while not disrupting the mountain views for neighbors in neighborhood in Phoenix, Arizona. The scope of the house includes an open living space, piano area, home office, yoga room, primary suite and an in-law suite for long term guests.

Solution: Ranch Mine designed the house to sit low in the desert with a 12 1/2-foot height. Its strong horizontal form highlights the dramatic shapes of the desert landscape and it is organized around a planted central courtyard that brings daylight and fresh air into the house. Since the piano features prominently in the homeowners’ musical interests, walnut slatted acoustic panels were custom designed to improve the acoustics throughout the home. A separate suite for in-laws with its own entrance and outdoor spaces is attached to the house on the north.

Construction and materials: To minimize costs, the structure is is a wood frame supplemented by two steel columns on the south patio. Walls are sheathed with integrally colored stucco. Small recessed niches in the front facade bring indirect light into the home and are highlighted with Ipe tongue & groove siding.

Additional Information:

Total Site Size: 1.6 acres

Total Project Cost: withheld

Completion Date: March 2020

Indoor outdoor courtyard & living room. Photo © Roehner + Ryan, click to enlarge. Courtyard view. Photo © Roehner + Ryan Guest house patio. Photo © Roehner + Ryan Kitchen view towards living room. Photo © Roehner + Ryan Yoga room. Photo © Roehner + Ryan Sunset pool. Photo © Roehner + Ryan Pool. Photo © Roehner + Ryan

Floor plan. Photo courtesy The Ranch Mine, click to enlarge.

Section. Photo courtesy The Ranch Mine, click to enlarge.