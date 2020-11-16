Location: Phoenix
Project size: 4,090 square feet
Program: The homeowners requested a solar powered, smart home that would capitalize on the timeless beauty of the desert, while not disrupting the mountain views for neighbors in neighborhood in Phoenix, Arizona. The scope of the house includes an open living space, piano area, home office, yoga room, primary suite and an in-law suite for long term guests.
Solution: Ranch Mine designed the house to sit low in the desert with a 12 1/2-foot height. Its strong horizontal form highlights the dramatic shapes of the desert landscape and it is organized around a planted central courtyard that brings daylight and fresh air into the house. Since the piano features prominently in the homeowners’ musical interests, walnut slatted acoustic panels were custom designed to improve the acoustics throughout the home. A separate suite for in-laws with its own entrance and outdoor spaces is attached to the house on the north.
Construction and materials: To minimize costs, the structure is is a wood frame supplemented by two steel columns on the south patio. Walls are sheathed with integrally colored stucco. Small recessed niches in the front facade bring indirect light into the home and are highlighted with Ipe tongue & groove siding.
Total Site Size: 1.6 acres
Total Project Cost: withheld
Completion Date: March 2020
Indoor outdoor courtyard & living room. Photo © Roehner + Ryan, click to enlarge.
Courtyard view. Photo © Roehner + Ryan
Guest house patio. Photo © Roehner + Ryan
Kitchen view towards living room. Photo © Roehner + Ryan
Yoga room. Photo © Roehner + Ryan
Sunset pool. Photo © Roehner + Ryan
Pool. Photo © Roehner + Ryan
Floor plan. Photo courtesy The Ranch Mine, click to enlarge.
Section. Photo courtesy The Ranch Mine, click to enlarge.
Credits
Architect:
The Ranch Mine, 4340 E Indian School Rd. Suite 21552 Phoenix, AZ, 602-571-3016, www.theranchmine.com
Personnel in architect's firm who should receive special credit:
Architect of Record:
The Ranch Mine
Interior Designer:
The Ranch Mine
Engineers:
Mechanical, Plumbing, and Electrical: Sequioa Trail Engineers
Structural: Broderick Engineering
Civil: G-mar Consulting Engineers
Consultants:
Landscape: The Green Room Landscape Design”
General contractor: Boxwell Homes
Specifications
Exterior Cladding:
Rainscreen: Ipe tongue & groove
EIFS, ACM, or other: Integral colored stucco over rigid foam insulation
Roofing:
Elastomeric: Enduraplus
Windows:
Metal frame: Western Windows and Doors
Glazing:
Skylights: Velux
Doors:
Entrances: Delta Door
Wood doors: Delta Door
Sliding doors: Western Windows and Doors
Interior Finishes:
Acoustical ceilings: Custom walnut slat panels with acoustic fabric
Cabinetwork and custom woodwork: Baker Hesseldenz Design
Paints and stains: Paint: Dunn Edwards
Paneling: Custom walnut slat panels with acoustic fabric
Solid surfacing: Kitchen countertop: Dekton Domoos, Bathroom countertops: Dekton Zenith
Floor and wall tile: Shower walls and floors: Durango Stone Veracruz travertine unfilled
Resilient flooring: Exposed aggregate concrete
Lighting:
Exterior: Landscape Path: WAC lighting
Plumbing:
Verticyl rectangular under-mount sink in white: Kohler
Cairn under-mount kitchen sink: Kohler
Purist single-handle bathroom sink faucet: Kohler
Energy:
Energy management or building automation system: Apple Home Kit for lighting, temperature, security, and window coverings
Photovoltaic system: Tesla solar