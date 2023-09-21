✕

Perched on a windswept bluff along the Northern California coast, The Sea Ranch was a planned village conceived by architect and developer Alfred Boeke in the 1960s to promote environmental stewardship. At the heart of this community was the Lodge—a general store and restaurant for residents—later expanded by Boeke and notable architect Joseph Esherick to include rentable accommodations for visitors. In 2018, the Lodge’s new owners began an extensive, two-phase renovation, which concluded in July with the debut of 17 updated guest rooms, including this 400-square-foot deluxe studio. With a considered touch, San Francisco–based design practice NICOLEHOLLIS refreshed the rooms—preserving cedar ceilings, refinishing surfaces with a historically accurate palette, and staging functional modern furnishings alongside earthy accents by local craftspeople. These spaces exhibit an elevated simplicity and comfort that aptly embodies the Sea Ranch ethos of “living lightly on the land.”