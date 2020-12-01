✕

Architectural Record presents the best acoustical, tile, and panel products of the year.

Cursive Wall Tile Collection

This ceramic-tile series from Crossville is an eclectic mix of geometric shapes and modern hues, with a handcrafted look. Architects can mix and match selections from among the vast offerings of sizes, shapes, and colors using the manufacturer’s online “pattern visualizer” to create custom installations.

crossvilleinc.com

Ori

Inspired by the paper-folding art of origami, Ori acoustic tiles will turn a ceiling plane into a striking dimensional landscape. It is available in 10 design variations ranging from undulating units to others with alternating sharp ridges. The collection is made of polyester PET felt in 31 hues, Declare-certified, and Red List–free.

focalpointlights.com

WAFL BAFL

This waffle-like ceiling treatment was designed to dampen sound in spaces with exposed industrial or gypsum ceilings—or just to break up the monotony of a ceiling grid. It is made up of individual units with diagonal PET-felt fins positioned at a 45º angle within the frame.

frasch.co

Atmos

These customizable aluminum surfaces feature a selection of timeless patinas and hues that capture the subtleties of popular metals like bronze, titanium, gunmetal, and brass. Pure + FreeForm achieves this using a newly developed finishing technology and Lumiflon resins. The 100% recyclable Atmos is Red-List– and VOC-free, HPD-compliant, and contains at least 20% recycled content.

purefreeform.com

“One of the first things I look for in a product is sustainability. Atmos is quite beautiful as well as Red List–free and 100% recyclable. It has the potential to truly transform a space without harming the planet.”

Vanessa Kassabian, principal and lead designer, DLR Group “One of the first things I look for in a product is sustainability. Atmos is quite beautiful as well as Red List–free and 100% recyclable. It has the potential to truly transform a space without harming the planet.”

SoundScapes Shapes 60º Triangles, Trapezoids, and Parallelograms

Armstrong’s SoundScapes acoustic ceiling clouds previously comprised only 90º shapes. Now a new 60º panel affords architects even greater design flexibility. An included grouping frame takes the guesswork out of panel spacing for maximum performance.

armstrongceilings.com

Cubism

This acoustical wall and ceiling collection consists of four distinct shapes that can transform flat surfaces into dimensional topographies. The 100% PET modules are strategically hollow, making them capable of achieving an NRC rating of 0.85, and come with a patent-pending hidden mounting system that allows installers to avoid using adhesives. The Cubism series is available in 37 colors.

frasch.co

Six-S

Neolith’s lightweight and recyclable Six-S Collection is a durable stonelike surface material that is easy to clean, suitable for high-traffic areas, and resistant to scratching, freezing, hot temperatures, and UV rays. Many patterns are available, from simulated marble to weathered wood.

neolith.com

Durapalm Wall & Ceiling Systems

Smith & Fong has expanded its Durapalm series with these new wall- and ceiling-panel systems featuring patterns that draw from the manufacturer’s popular Plyboo bamboo linear wall collection. Well suited to retail, hospitality, and office interiors, the carved panels—made of coconut and sugar palm—measure 47" x 95".

durapalm.com