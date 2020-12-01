✕

Architectural Record presents the best alcoves, openings, and smart locks of the year.

Marvin Skycove

An immersive glass alcove, Skycove extends a living space by up to 20 square feet as it projects from the side of a house. Made with a patent-pending steel structure and integrated bench, the window seat–like unit becomes a comfortable nook for one or more people while also opening views out of its four glazed surfaces.

marvin.com

“Skycove is a jewel box that extends the use of one’s home, whether for immersive star­- gazing or getting cozy with a book. SL84 not only blurs the line between indoor and outdoor, it’s energy-efficient.”

B-Box Zip

This roller shade comprises an aluminum cassette and side channels with a zipper system, resulting in a taut shade without any exposed cracks on the side or movement caused by wind. Paired with optional blackout fabrics, it guarantees maximum opacity without light leaks. The cassette comes in 3", 4", or 5" widths and six neutral colors, and can accommodate shades of up to 220" wide x 157" high. Additionally, a child-safety system secures the chain to the wall.

bandaluxusa.com

SM9159E Smart Mortise Lock

This battery-powered smart lock combines Accurate Lock & Hardware’s mechanical expertise with innovative technology to provide keyless entry via Bluetooth devices. A proprietary app allows the user to grant access to up to 25 users 24/7 or on a set schedule. The lock is fully customizable for installation on virtually any style of architectural trim, without exposed electronics.

accuratelockandhardware.com

Marvin Awaken

This skylight is automated and customizable to maximize access to natural light and air while affording unobstructed views. It also boasts smart features not available in conventional skylights. The unit has tunable LED lighting that mimics natural light throughout the day, and an intelligent rain and environment sensor that measures VOC and humidity levels, as well as temperature. These tools are all accessible on an intuitive user-friendly mobile app.

marvin.com

SL84

This NanaWall door is the slimmest, most energy-efficient folding glass wall to date, making it ideal for indoor-outdoor spaces. It features a unique Gothic Arch roller system, in which only the sides of the rollers touch the track; this enables smoother operation regardless of panel weight. SL84 can accommodate panels of up to 11’ 6” high, which can move in stacks of 4 or 6 and stack at either side of the opening.

nanawall.com

YSD 600 TUH

YKK AP has enhanced its thermally broken YSD 600T sliding glass door on two fronts: the new model is hurricane-resistant—giving architects a new option for projects in hurricane-prone regions—and features a low threshold, to address accessibility. The door is customizable and best suited to multifamily housing and hotels.

ykkap.com