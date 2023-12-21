✕

Architectural Record presents the best new hardware, coverings, and fenestration systems of the year.

Revolution 54 Plus Glass Wall

PurOptima launched this high-performance interior wall system with a mere 2" profile, maximizing views and light penetration. It is available with a single or double layer of acoustic glass, and is demountable for reinstallation where needed. Its framing is composed of 75% recycled post-consumer aluminum.

puroptima.com

Acrovyn Curved Door

This Construction Specialties curved sliding door provides wide sight lines from nursing stations into patient rooms, withstands impact better than square edges can, offers complete privacy when closed, and requires no clearance space. It’s available in the manufacturer’s Acrovyn protective veneers.

c-sgroup.com

NanaWall NW Reinforced 647/847

NanaWall’s fourth-generation folding glass wall, developed for multifamily housing applications, affords residents of mid- and high-rise buildings the same wide openings available to single-family houses, for seamless indoor/outdoor living, implementing a hidden spring-loaded structural reinforcement that interlocks panels when in their closed position to withstand higher wind gusts.

nanawall.com

Gabled Bottom-Up FlexShade

This motorized Draper system features a fabric panel cut at an angle of up to 45º in either direction to fit specialty windows. It is made to order and customizable in fabric choice and color. The system’s hardware is offered in a clear, anodized powder-coat finish of black, white, ivory, or bronze.

draperinc.com

ISM-MC7000 Smart Lock

This new mortise lock from INOX for swing doors runs on batteries, making it ideal for low- to medium-traffic openings. It is manageable via a mobile app and comes with a choice of 14 lever designs. Purchasers can opt for a sectional trim and keypad or a full escutcheon.

inoxproducts.com

V2 Folding Door

This LaCantina Doors system promises a sleek aesthetic and optimizes views by using ultraslim stiles and rails, concealed hardware (including handles and hinges), and larger panes. It can accommodate panels up to 4' wide x 12' high, and offers a choice of aluminum or wood interior frames. It also features an automatic locking system.

lacantinadoors.com