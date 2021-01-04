The Architects Registration Board, which regulates the licensure and registration of architects in the United Kingdom, announced this week that UK architects will no longer be able to automatically practice in the EU’s 27 countries, as they had before Brexit. The UK officially left the trading bloc on January 1, and just one of the many repercussions is that architects will now have to consult with and provide documentation to the relevant authorities in each European member state in which they wish to practice. (Ireland is the exception—the ARB and the Royal Institute of Irish Architects have agreed to recognize each other’s qualifications until any new UK-EU mutual recognition agreement is implemented.) Read more at the story from Architects’ Journal, here.