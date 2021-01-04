The Indian Institute of Management in Ahmedabad (IIMA) has cancelled plans to demolish the 18 dormitories designed by Louis Kahn that are part of the historic campus he created. After a December 23 story in RECORD by historian and critic William J.R. Curtis, who also raised the alarm in other publications, an international outcry prompted the IIMA to reconsider. The architect’s children, Sue Ann Kahn, Nathaniel Kahn, and Alexandra Tyng, protested the demolition in a letter to the IIMA board, as did a number of scholars from such institutions as the Getty in Los Angeles and New York’s Museum of Modern Art. The UK-based Architectural Review circulated an online petition decrying the destruction of the buildings, which garnered more than 15,000 signatures, and articles condemning the IIMA’s plans appeared in the Indian press. According to Curtis, “It remains to be seen if all the remaining dormitories will be restored by the Mumbai-based firm SNK, which already did exemplary work renovating and upgrading Kahn’s Library/Lecture/Administrative block on the campus.”