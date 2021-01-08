After the previous day’s unprecedented riots, workers beefed up temporary fencing around the U.S. Capitol Complex Jan. 7. Federal officials say the fence will remain in place for 30 days. The bedlam that left five people dead—including a Capitol police officer—after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol Building also prompted some pundits and security experts to call for a permanent barricade around the nation’s most visible symbol of democracy. Keep reading on ENR.com.