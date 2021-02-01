Perkins&Will and the American Institute of Architects (AIA) have released guidelines outlining what they deem best practices for creating a culture of justice, equity, diversity, and inclusion (J.E.D.I.) within the profession. The white paper, titled “Creating a Culture of Justice, Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion in Your Architectural Practice,” is authored by Los Angeles–based Perkins&Will principals Bill Schmalz and Gabrielle Bullock, the firm’s director of global diversity since 2013.

In addition to defining and contextualizing what diversity means in the profession today, the white paper, which operates as a sort of toolkit, identifies seven actionable steps that firms can take towards being more just, equitable, and inclusive firms.

Perkins&Will also reports that, of its own 2,500+ employees throughout 25 offices, 50.5% are female and 31% are non-white as of 2020. As the final page of the white paper neatly sums up, “Advancing justice, equity, diversity, and inclusion in the architectural profession is within your (and our) reach. But those crucial first steps need to be taken.”

J.E.D.I. principles. Image courtesy Perkins&Will

“Our industry and society are facing an unprecedented convergence of crises. Economic, health, environmental, social, and racial-justice challenges have presented us not just with an opportunity, but also a responsibility, to address them,” says Bullock in a statement. “We can elevate the industry by challenging the status quo and reimagining the future by looking through the J.E.D.I. lens.”

See and download the full white paper here.