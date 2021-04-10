✕

These facade systems aim to address both aesthetic and thermal needs.

Steni Vision

Made of a stone-composite material, these printed facade panels from Norwegian manufacturer Steni are available in 14 standard patterns and three gloss finishes. Custom graphic printing is also available. According to the company, Vision is easy to maintain and comes with a 60-year warranty.

steni.com

S1 System

This ventilated rainscreen assembly by Florim is an aluminum anchor structure that can secure any of the manufacturer’s large-format porcelain products directly onto a building. The porcelain slabs themselves—available in a wide selection of designs—are 6mm thick and boast inherent energy-saving thermal properties.

florim.com

Ascend Composite Cladding

A system by Alside, Ascend mimics a woodgrain texture in a blend of glass-reinforced polymer and graphite-infused polystyrene. The Class A fire-rated units are lightweight, offered in 20 fade-resistant colors, and utilize a self-aligning stack lock that eliminates the need for caulking or flashing and reduces installation time.

ascendcompositecladding.com

Versawall H+

Centria has expanded its Versawall line of insulated metal panels with the introduction of H+. Whereas V and V+ are vertical systems, this new system is made for horizontal applications. It is offered in a choice of 42 solid colors, 22 textured finishes, and 33 special coatings. The panels measure 6' wide x 30" or 36" high and 2" or 3" thick.

centria.com

Materica

Taking cues from terra-cotta and concrete, this Ceramiche Caesar porcelain collection offers seven neutral hues with variegations that create a handcrafted, artisanal look. Available in matte or satin finishes, the tiles come in both smaller and large-format tiles, from 9" square to 47" square.

caesar.it