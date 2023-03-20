✕

These advanced facade materials are more than skin-deep.

Millboard

Available as siding and decking, Millboard looks and feels like real timber, but this composite material is completely wood-free. Topped by a thin layer of heavy-duty rubber, molded from multiple oak-grain patterns, the boards, at about 8" x 12', have a core of crushed limestone and fiberglass, which eliminates such issues as insect damage, rot, and algae.

outlive.info

Modern-Rib

Adorned with a ¾" rib, this exposed-fastener panel by McElroy Metal simulates the appearance of standing-seam products for both residential and commercial cladding or roofing applications. The striated units are 36" wide and up to 48' long and come in 29- or 26-gauge Galvalume and a wide variety of color finishes.

mcelroymetal.com

ROCKWOOL Frontrock

Engineered for use with a mechanically attached exterior insulation and finish system (EIFS), the ROCKWOOL stone-wool insulation boards are water-repellent, vapor open, noncombustible, and can improve acoustics. They were also designed to contribute to a project’s energy-saving goals. The boards measure 24" x 48", with thicknesses from 1½" to 6".

rockwool.com

Pigmenti

Developed in collaboration with architect Ferruccio Laviani, this indoor-outdoor ceramic line by Lea Ceramiche uses the manufacturer’s Slimtech technology to create large yet ultrathin durable slabs. Available in five sizes of up to 40" x 118", the slabs—offered in a choice of 12 supersaturated colors—have stratified pigmentation that adds depth.

leaceramiche.com

StoColor Metallic

Enabling architects more freedom of expression in designing facades, this color system from Sto Corp. combines two layers of an acrylic-based coating to create 15 metallic-effect pigments, from vibrant Shanghai Crimson to subdued Akoya Pearl, on select StoTherm EIFS and StoVentec rainscreen systems. Additionally, the finish can be applied over a smooth or textured surface.

stocorp.com