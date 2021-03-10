✕

Subtle or bold, these new resilient-floor and carpet collections withstand high traffic.

Living Local Terrazzo

Mohawk Group channels classic terrazzo—with a modern twist—in Living Local. This luxury vinyl tile (LVT) collection sports colorful flecks and popular hues against a natural or neutral base for a total of 14 colorways. It is available in

12" x 24" planks, is made of 100% pre-consumer recycled content, and has a 20-mil commercial-grade wear layer.

mohawkgroup.com

Synergy

In collaboration with textile designer Virginia Langley, Durkan has launched this modular carpet collection particularly suited to the hospitality industry. Available in 12" x 36" and 24" x 24" formats and 12 colorways, its nine patterns, inspired by nature, have a rhythmic energy that is also serene.

durkan.com

Korlock Select with InteGrout

Karndean has updated its interlocking floating-floor LVT series Korlock Select with 17 new stone looks and its proprietary InteGrout, integrated faux grout lines that mimic the real thing to speed up installation. The collection is available in 18" x 24" planks or a 6" x 24" herringbone format.

karndean.com

Local Reserve

Well suited to high-traffic spaces, this LVT from Patcraft simulates a wide range of wood species from oak to maple, in traditional and modern weathered styles. The resilient flooring product comes in 7" x 48" planks and 18 colorways and features a high-density core and 20-mil wear layer, as well as tongue-and-groove joinery.

patcraft.com

Color Splash

This rubber tile from Tarkett comes in 50 colors inspired by the outdoors—from bluish-gray Adirondack to yellow Canary—offering architects more possibilities when designing with safety and slip-resistance in mind. Color Splash tiles come in a 24"-square format, are phthalate-free, and Cradle to Cradle Bronze certified.

tarkettna.com