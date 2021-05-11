Art Gensler, who founded the world’s largest architecture firm, died on Monday at his home in Mill Valley, Calif. He was 85. Though he helped design a number of important buildings, he was perhaps best known for creating a collaborative culture that helped Gensler become a global behemoth, with 5,000 employees in 50 offices. “The firm was not about him,” says its co-CEO, Andy Cohen, “but about all its people moving forward together.”

“He believed that great ideas could come from anywhere, and so he listened to everyone,” said John J. Parman, who worked as an editor at Gensler from 1997 to 2019 and often interacted with the founder. And though he expected professionalism, he didn’t ask for martyrdom. One of his maxims (included in his 2015 book “Art’s Principles”) was, “It’s 6:00 p.m. Go home! Get a life!”

When it was founded in 1965, M. Arthur Gensler Jr. & Associates Inc. had just two associates: Art’s wife, Drue, and a draftsman, James Follett. (And Art was working part-time for William Wurster to make ends meet.) Back then, Art told writer Catherine Bigelow in 2018, “my goal was to have six employees and do garage remodels. What did I know?”

But the avuncular, 6’-4” Gensler knew plenty. Looking for work that established firms didn’t seem to want, he settled on commercial interiors. “I’ve known since age five that I wanted to be an architect,” he told Bigelow, of the Nob Hill Gazette. “It wasn’t until later that I realized how much I love doing interiors, too, because they really touch people’s lives.”

Over the years, Gensler came to dominate the field of corporate interiors, to the point that it was common for the firm to design spaces for direct competitors – for example, the New York Times and the Washington Post. It had many tech giants, including Facebook, Adobe, Oracle and Airbnb, as clients.

Although the firm designed acres of interiors for big new buildings, including San Francisco’s Salesforce Tower, with architecture by Pelli Clark Pelli, it also excelled in more unusual environments, like the Masonic Temple in Glendale, California that it converted into stunning offices for the real estate company CBRE.

Gensler seemed to reach every area of practice. The gently twisting Shanghai Tower (the world’s second-tallest building when it was completed in 2014) was one of its many skyscrapers. Its aviation group designed the massive Terminal 2 at Seoul’s Incheon Airport and made dramatic improvements to San Francisco International Airport over a 35-year period. The firm designed stadiums, hospitals, and museums.

As a retail designer, Gensler created the second-ever Gap store, followed by hundreds of Old Navys and Banana Republics for the same company. And in the early aughts, it designed the first 100 Apple stores. But before it reached 101, Steve Jobs learned that a Gensler employee was designing stores for Microsoft and cut ties with the firm. “Jobs was right,” Art told Bigelow. Gensler was ahead of many other firms in developing sustainable, LEED-certified buildings. And it was often entrusted with delicate or logistically difficult projects, including the renovation of Kevin Roche’s iconic Ford Foundation Building in Manhattan, unveiled in 2018.

Gensler sometimes served as the executive architect to “design architects” like Diller Scofidio + Renfro, Norman Foster, Daniel Libeskind, and Fumihiko Maki. The firm didn’t object to the executive architect role, seeing it as another profit center and a way to cement relationships with clients who might later hire it directly. Indeed, its 28 different practice areas — everything from branding to real estate services — gave it multiple entry points to clients, building types and market sectors.

But its best selling point may have been the founder himself. “No one is universally liked, but Art came really, really close,” said Parman.

Millard Arthur Gensler was born in Brooklyn in 1935 and raised in West Hartford, Connecticut, where his mother worked at the phone company and his father sold ceiling tiles. In 1958, he graduated from Cornell University’s College of Architecture, Art, and Planning. While in college, he met and married Drue Cortell, who died in 2017. They had four sons, including David, who had a 23-year-career with the firm, most recently as co-executive director, and Douglas, the managing director of the firm’s Boston office. The couple moved from New York to the Bay Area in 1962 and never left. Over the years, Art served on the boards of many of San Francisco’s most important cultural organizations.

He devoted much of his time to philanthropy after giving up the chairmanship of Gensler in 2010. In 2021, he made a $10 million gift to Cornell University’s College of Architecture, Art, and Planning to fund its New York City satellite program in perpetuity. That and many other multi-million dollar gifts were a measure of how far Art had come since founding the firm 55 years ago, with plywood on sawhorses for desks.

But when a journalist compared him to Ayn Rand’s “heroic” Howard Roark, Art objected, saying the buildings he worked on were team efforts. Despite the firm’s accomplishments, he told the journalist proudly, “You’ll never see an ‘Art Gensler’ building.”

Video courtesy Gensler