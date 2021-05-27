As the spring semester comes to a close, architecture students from several schools across the country, including Columbia’s Graduate School of Architecture, Planning, and Preservation (GSAPP) and USC’s School of Architecture, can add a completed built work to their list of academic accomplishments.

In New York, 20 graduate students from Columbia’s GSAPP have created Avery SPOT, a 600-pound inflatable canopy, anchored by four steel beams in Avery Plaza on the university’s main campus. Designed and constructed in the seminar “The Outside Project,” led by faculty Laurie Hawkinson and Galia Solomonoff, the temporary installation was erected in April and used during the GSAPP commencement earlier in May. The project was supported by Dean Amale Andraos, who recently announced she would be stepping down as Dean later this year.

Even through the semester included an unpredictable mix of pandemic variables—with both in-person and remote learning—, “making decisions on the fly,” says Hawkinson, “was not unusual for an architecture project.”

Fabricated by Areacubica in Spain and assembled on site, the canopy is comprised of PVC coated nylon, steel anchor beams, and is embedded with LED lights. Below the amorphously shaped canopy, cedar benches are built into a wood platform, which is organized into color-coded social distancing circles to facilitate Covid-safe seating for formal lectures and special programming including movie nights and guided meditations. The canopy uses a student-designed rain chain to divert water and prevent additional weight from rain build up.

“This seminar allowed our group to experience and learn from the Critical Path Method (CPM) or Shop Drawings reviews, which are often talked about yet rarely understood,” Somonoff told RECORD. “The shared experience of building together felt joyous and was the best way to come out of Covid.”

Meanwhile, on the West Coast, a studio of 13 fourth-year undergraduate students at the USC School of Architecture designed and constructed the Arroyo Bridge in Los Angeles, made possible through David and Mary Martin's MADWORKSHOP foundation. The intricate 80-foot pedestrian bridge—the product of a six-year research initiative—spans a canyon and draws inspiration from the vascular architecture of natural foliage. First designed as a speculative project, the steel tube bridge was built of 600 individual parts, using site-specific computational design and collaborative manufacturing techniques that the class invented. Using parametric tools to divide the bridge into 30 unique nodes, the team developed software that instructed robot arms to hold each discrete part in position for human welders, which eliminated formwork and material waste, minimizing the environmental impact.

“It goes without saying that collaborative design and distributed construction processes are the future of architecture,” said R. Scott Mitchell, project designer, lead researcher, and associate professor of practice at USC Architecture. “Development of these software packages enable us to communicate with the engineers and fabrication partners from the earliest phases of the project. Allowing for more design freedom, and less compromises.”

Avery SPOT will be on view in New York through the end of August, and Arroyo Bridge is a permanent fixture in Los Angeles.