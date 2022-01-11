A new presidential executive order that calls for major reductions in greenhouse gas emissions from federal buildings and facilities could have sweeping impacts for construction and design firms that do business for the federal government.

President Joe Biden's Dec. 8 directive calls for federal agencies to collectively reduce facility emissions 50% below 2008 levels by 2032, and have a net-zero operating carbon emission building portfolio by 2045. Other goals include moving away from fossil fuels and electrifying buildings and vehicles owned by the government, and achieving net-zero emissions from federal procurement efforts no later than 2050.

Read the full story at RECORD's sister site, ENR.com.