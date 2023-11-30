The editors of Architectural Record are looking for the best emerging firms and practitioners from around the world to include in the 2024 cohort of Design Vanguard. The award program recognizes 10 leading young firms and individuals who represent the promise of the next generation of architects.

Winners will be selected by a jury and featured in the June issue.

DEADLINE

Submit your entry by February 1, 2024, 11:59 PM ET.

ELIGIBILITY

Although there isn’t an age limit, the editorial jury prioritizes architects and designers whose practices are 10 years old or less. Applicants do not need to be registered architects, and landscape architects are encouraged to apply.

SUBMISSIONS

To enter, submit an application using the link above and upload two documents:

Portfolio: Prepare an 11 inch by 17 inch, multi-page, horizontally oriented PDF showcasing a selection of six to twelve completed and in-progress projects. Portfolios should include large photographs (professional or taken by the designer), relevant drawings or diagrams, and short narrative descriptions; project location, completion date, program, and collaborators (if applicable) should also be listed. PDFs should not be larger than 10 Mb. Resume: Include a CV for each founder/principal. This document should include alma mater, professional work experience, and teaching positions. Multiple CVs should be combined into a single, multi-page PDF.

TIMELINE

The editorial jury will convene in late February 2024. Applicants will be notified in March or April. Winners should be prepared to submit high-resolution publication materials (a professional portrait as well as photographs, drawings, and renderings of requested projects) and should be available for an interview with the writer or editor assigned to cover them.

FEES

Entries must be accompanied by a credit card payment of US$25, payable after the upload has been completed.

QUESTIONS

Email any questions to ARCallForEntries@bnpmedia.com. Please include “Design Vanguard” in the subject line of the email.