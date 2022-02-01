Architectural Record is looking for the best emerging architecture firms from around the world to feature in our 2022 DESIGN VANGUARD issue. Although we do not have an age limit, we try to select architects and designers who have had their own practices for 10 years or less.

Winning firms will be decided upon by an editorial jury and published in the June 2022 issue of the magazine.

DEADLINE

Submit your entry by Tuesday, March 1, 2022, 11:59 PM ET.

ELIGIBILITY

Although we do not have an age limit, we try to select architects and designers who have had their own practices for 10 years or less.

SUBMISSIONS

To enter the competition, please complete the fields below and upload two separate multi-page PDFs:

Portfolio of Work: A multi-page, horizontally oriented PDF (no larger than 10 MB) containing a selection of full-page, good quality images and descriptions of five to eight projects (both built and unbuilt). IMPORTANT: Please explain the status of each project. Is it a concept, a competition entry (did you win?), commissioned by a client, designed/built on spec, under construction? Etc. Resumes: A multi-page PDF with the CVs of all your firm’s partners.

FEES

Entries must be accompanied by a credit card payment for US$25, payable after the upload has been completed.

QUESTIONS

Email questions to ARCallForEntries@bnpmedia.com. (Please indicate “Design Vanguard” in the subject of the email.)