Deborah Borda, President and CEO of New York Philharmonic, and Gary McCluskie, principal of Diamond Schmitt, join the podcast to talk about the nearly completed renovation of David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center in New York City.

“We have reimagined the inside of the hall. [But] the outside of the hall…is classic mid-century modern. It’s iconic. We did not destroy that. We kept the actual facade and the footprint of Lincoln Center, and I think that act of respect for the past and the future is so important.” — Deborah Borda

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Hosted by Austin, Texas–based architect Aaron Prinz, Architectural Record’s DESIGN:ED podcast has featured the most renowned architects of our time—such as Art Gensler, Kengo Kuma, and Glenn Murcutt, as well as rising professionals in the next generation, such as Pascale Sablan, Michael Murphy, and Jenny Wu, all available in our library.