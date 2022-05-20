✕

The cladding process is simplified with these modular products and systems.

StoCast Brick

Facade manufacturer Sto Corp. replicates the look of masonry with these cast-resin bricks offered in custom shapes and 30 standard hues. The units are lightweight, durable, and easy to apply over existing above-grade concrete masonry, stucco walls, and ceilings and soffits.

stocorp.com

Ethos

Cultured Stone has expanded its Pro-Fit Terrain indoor/outdoor ledge stone-veneer series with this variegated color palette of gray, sand, ivory, and beige tones. Each 4"-high panelized unit—in 8", 12", and 20" lengths—features more than one ledge profile to replicate individually stacked slabs while offering the ease of tile installation.

culturedstone.com

Metallix

The subtle, light-reflective sheen of Glen-Gery’s Metallix bricks channels the metallic effects of platinum, titanium, and cuprum. The extruded bricks are available in six sizes, from 75/8" x 2¼" to 115/8" x 35/8", both with a thickness of 35/8". The series is also offered in thin-brick format, which has a thickness of ½" or 1".

glengery.com

formparts 22

Rieder has updated its “formparts” folded components, made of glass fiber-reinforced concrete, with new crisp and rounded edges to suit a wider range of architectural styles. Light in weight, these preassembled facade elements can be customized in 22 tints ranging from anthracite to terra-cotta.

rieder.cc

Winter Mist

This new extruded face brick from Belden Brick Company has a gray body treated with a white-sand coating. The result is a naturally weathered look. This new colorway is available in a range of formats from 75/8" x 2¼" to 155/8" x 35/8". All sizes are 35/8" thick.

beldenbrick.com