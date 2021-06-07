✕

These inventive building products are more than just another brick in the wall.

ECOPact

LafargeHolcim’s high-performing low-carbon concrete comes in a range of formulations that results in 30% to 100% less carbon emission as compared with that of many standard concrete products. ECOPact is available for both small projects and those as large as the pour in the new KPMB-designed Boston University building (projected to open in January 2023).

materialsthatperform.com

Lumber

Austrian manufacturer Rieder has added a new wood-grain pattern to its portfolio of glass fiber reinforced concrete (GFRC) facade panels. Blasted into the material, the timber-mimicking surface is offered in four standard neutral colors as well as custom hues, and in sizes of up to 5' x 16½' with a thickness of a mere ½".

rieder.cc

Carbon Handmade Brick

Boral-brand Cultured Stone has added this on-trend gray color to its line of brick veneers. Inspired by old brick structures of the American East Coast, the veneers feature an unevenly distributed rough surface to emulate handmade bricks and are usable both indoors and out. They come in a 2¾" x 8¼" format.

culturedstone.com

Superior Cut Stone

Sporting the look of stone, this barrier and fence product is actually composed of GFRC. Developed by Superior Concrete Products, this system comes in 5"- or 6"-thick x 8'-wide x 2'-high panels that are reinforced by steel posts. Customizable options are available to meet security specifications.

concretefence.com

Belden Glazed Brick

Belden Brick puts a chic spin on the utilitarian brick with glazed thin units offered in 37 vibrant colors ranging from Midnight black to Blush pink. Four versions are offered: 2¼" or 3⁵⁄8" by 7⁵⁄8" modular units, 2¼" by 11⁵⁄8" Norman bricks, and 3⁵⁄8" by 11⁵⁄8" utility bricks. All are 3⁵⁄8" thick.

beldenbrick.com