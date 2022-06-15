Architect and designer Frida Escobedo joins the podcast to discuss her experience designing the Serpentine Pavilion, how small-scale installations influence her architecture, and her new commission to design the modern and contemporary wing of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

“Having the opportunity to renovate one of the wings of an encyclopedic museum is like having a lens through which the rest of the museum’s collection changes. It’s not just about presenting modern and contemporary art in a different way, but also about establishing juxtapositions or threads that weave together different parts of human culture.” — Frida Escobedo

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Hosted by Austin, Texas–based architect Aaron Prinz, Architectural Record’s DESIGN:ED podcast has featured the most renowned architects of our time—such as Art Gensler, Kengo Kuma, and Glenn Murcutt, as well as rising professionals in the next generation, such as Pascale Sablan, Michael Murphy, and Jenny Wu, all available in our library.