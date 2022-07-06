Brian MacKay-Lyons of MacKay-Lyons Sweetapple Architects joins the podcast to discuss the unique design process of the Burge House, how design relates to place, and the return of the Ghost Residency at his farm in Nova Scotia.

“I believe the only reliable model for sustainable architecture is the vernacular. Because the vernacular is what you do when you can’t afford to get it wrong. The vernacular, to me, is a connection to culture—to the democratic ethos that we want to believe underlies our work.” — Brian MacKay-Lyons

Hosted by Austin, Texas–based architect Aaron Prinz, Architectural Record’s DESIGN:ED podcast has featured the most renowned architects of our time—such as Art Gensler, Kengo Kuma, and Glenn Murcutt, as well as rising professionals in the next generation, such as Pascale Sablan, Michael Murphy, and Jenny Wu, all available in our library.