Brian Korte, principal at Austin-based Clayton Korte, joins the podcast to discuss the complex design of the studio's Hill Country Wine Cave, the business impacts of transitioning firm leadership, and how the human experience is the driver for the design process.

- Brian Korte “The concrete bulkhead at the front of the cave [Hill Country Wine Cave] is the unifier—it becomes this kind of silent sentry that's able to take the brunt of all the weather. It also marries very well to the irregular limestone on the sides of the opening of the cave. And then on the back side, it gives us a predictable surface to marry this wood and insert it. You're taking this delicate wood structure and sliding it into this opening, just like a ship in a bottle.”

