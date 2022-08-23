✕

Hint: The water garden in a southwestern city was designed by an architect who had created a sculpture garden for a New York museum 20 years before. Unlike the earlier, quietly elegant rectilinear one, emphasizing artworks and landscape, this public space is a dynamic, all encompassing entity featuring large polygonal pieces of concrete splashed by water.

Last Month's Winner: The architect for the Lovell Health House, built in 1929 in Los Angeles, is Richard Neutra. Its pristine planar forms of white sprayed concrete over a steel frame and horizontal bands of glass stunningly represented the principles of the International Style. Its emphasis on light and air also embodied the healthy regimen that its client, a doctor and neuropath, considered of utmost importance for human fitness and hygiene.