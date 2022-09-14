Moshe Safdie joins the podcast to discuss his new memoir If Walls Could Speak, how he turned his college thesis into Montreal’s famed Habitat 67, and redefining how people interact with buildings.

"If you're inclined to architecture, first you’ve really got to love it—to be totally passionate about it, because without that, it's not sustainable. There are very tough moments. By definition, you have to change the system, to stretch it, or modify it to achieve something that's different from the standard methodology of day." — Moshe Safdie

Hosted by Austin, Texas–based architect Aaron Prinz, Architectural Record’s DESIGN:ED podcast has featured the most renowned architects of our time—such as Art Gensler, Kengo Kuma, and Glenn Murcutt, as well as rising professionals in the next generation, such as Pascale Sablan, Michael Murphy, and Jenny Wu, all available in our library.