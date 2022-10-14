✕

The discovery of petroleum resources in Norway just over 50 years ago propelled the nation of 5 million people to the top of the list of the world’s richest countries. And Norwegians have enjoyed a high standard of living ever since.

It’s curious, then, that the theme of this year’s Oslo Architecture Triennale is neighborhoods, particularly since—unlike concurrent triennials and biennials that take a global perspective—the exhibitions here focus on the Nordic context.

But the Triennale’s curator, Danish-born Christian Pagh, argues that the quality and diversity of neighborhoods is under threat by contemporary models of urban production and ownership. Building on the groundwork of past Oslo Triennales (the festival launched in 2000), his “mission” was to produce a type of urban lab, a platform “for genuine cross-pollination,” he says, to combat generic forms and spaces. “When one can shop, socialize, and date online, one doesn’t need a corner store, playground, or local café. But there is a deep longing for more sustainable, inclusive, and collective ways of living.”

Pagh’s “lab” unfolds in the former Munch Museum, a quirky 1963 building by architects Gunnar Fougner and Einar Myklebust. (The fate of this little neighborhood gem is still unclear, since the collection moved into Estudio Herreros’s museum tower on the waterfront last year.) With the scale of neighborhoods in mind, the exhibition revolves around five perspectives: Understanding Places, Social Infrastructure, Our Streets, Naturehood, and Reforming Systems.