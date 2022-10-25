✕

Construction on the addition and renovation to the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts (AMFA) is nearly complete as the Little Rock institution prepares to reopen on April 22, 2023. Designed by Studio Gang, the intervention brings cohesion to the museum’s many disparate structures, added over the years to the original 1937 building in the city’s MacArthur Park. The signature element of the addition is a sinuous central spine, known as The Blossom, whose triple-height atrium allows for a seamless flow of people and art through the museum, and whose glass enclosure offers more engagement with the surrounding park. The sweeping curves and undulating surface of its ceiling are made up of individually-suspended wood slats hung in a linear pattern. The museum’s historic Art Deco facade, long hidden, is now revealed and returned to its original role as the building’s north entrance.

“I love everything about the design,” said former president Bill Clinton at an event in New York to announce the opening exhibitions. MacArthur Park is located just one mile from the Governor’s Mansion, and Clinton, who won his first bid for Arkansas governor in 1978, and his family were frequent visitors to AMFA. “It was always a beautiful place, even when it didn’t have such a beautiful house.”

1 2 (1) Former President Bill Clinton giving remarks; (2) The women-led design team from the offices of Studio Gang, Polk Stanley Wilcox, and SCAPE, with Harriet Stephens, chair of the building committee, and Dr. Victoria Ramirez, AMFA’s executive director. Photos © (1) Luis Zepeda; (2) Little Rock Soirée