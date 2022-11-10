✕

Hint: This imposing chapel, said to be modeled in part on Canterbury Cathedral in England, has become an icon of a large Southern university. Despite the chapel’s collegiate Gothic trappings, its careful, hierarchical composition and relationship to surrounding structures reveal the Beaux-Arts design methods of its architect, among whose other notable works is one of the country’s largest art museums.

Last month's answer: The architect of the San Francisco Ladies’ Protection and Relief Society, now the centerpiece of a retirement complex known as Heritage on the Marina, is Julia Morgan. Morgan, the first woman to be licensed as an architect in California, built her career in part on the use of reinforced-concrete structures to resist California earthquakes—and buildings like this one have survived unscathed as a result.