✕

A monthly contest from the editors of RECORD asks you to guess the architect for a work of historical importance.

Clue: This university campus center is one of the most significant works—and one of the only publicly accessible buildings—designed by an architect whose best-known projects are single-family houses. Located in one of the largest cities in the world, the building consists of fragmented forms that reflect its architect’s interest in urban forces and theoretical view of modernity as fraught and unstable.

By entering, you have a chance to win a $500 Visa gift card. Deadline to enter is the last day of each month at 5:00pm EST.

Sponsored by

Last month's answer: The Nexus World Housing complex in Fukuoka, Japan, was designed by OMA, with Rem Koolhaas leading the project. Completed in 1991 as part of an experimental housing program planned by Arata Isozaki, the complex suggests a tension between the collective and the individual: the two dense blocks of housing, which appear as large, enclosed masses contrast sharply with the idiosyncratic sloping roofs that peek out above.