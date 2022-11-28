Air, designed by artist Kenzo Digital, is a two-story observation space occupying the top levels of One Vanderbilt, Kohn Pedersen Fox’s 93-story supertall in midtown Manhattan. Wrapped by tall window walls and composed almost entirely of mirrored interior surfaces, the permanent installation offers an immersive experience, with panoramic views that shift with time of day and weather.

Air begins as one enters through a Snøhetta-designed atrium (its entrance separate from the building's main lobby) to ascend in a mirrored elevator that has its own light-and-sound show. “You emerge into a structural space where all you see are reflections of yourself, other people, the city, and nature in this powerful, massive-scale illusion,” says the artist, for whom Air was a three-year project. “I wanted to celebrate the creativity, innovation, and chaos of New York.” A soundtrack by Joseph Fraili, an acclaimed audio designer whose recent credits include Christopher Nolan’s film Tenet, surrounds visitors throughout all five “chapters” of the exhibition.