✕

Architectural Record’s annual competition presents the best new fixtures, fittings, and appliances of the year.

400 Series Vario Downdraft This Gaggenau downdraft vent was designed to be installed alongside the company’s modular cooktop units, and is self-regulating, with an air-­quality sensor that detects odors and steam. Measuring just over 6" wide x 20½" deep, the stainless-steel unit has cast-iron grates, and features a filtration-saturation indicator that alerts users when it’s time for a cleaning.

gaggenau.com “A clever, customizable solution for the home chef, Gaggenau’s handcrafted design is the latest evolution in downdraft ventilation, eliminating the need for a traditional hood, to visually open up the kitchen.”

Eve Taylor, senior designer, Stonehill Taylor “A clever, customizable solution for the home chef, Gaggenau’s handcrafted design is the latest evolution in downdraft ventilation, eliminating the need for a traditional hood, to visually open up the kitchen.”

Evero Matte Quartz

This quartz option for Bradley Corp.’s commercial basins looks like stone. Dubbed Evero, the material is made from a blend of bio-based resin and extra-fine quartz, which, in turn, is cast-formed into seamless basins measuring 30", 60", or 90" wide. The collection is available in eight matte colors.

bradleycorp.com

Series 11 DishDrawer

Fisher & Paykel has updated its original DishDrawer with new technology and improved usability. Available in a single- or double-drawer model, the unit has eight wash programs and offers 21st-century features like a knock-to-pause function, a built-in water softener, soft-close hardware, and WiFi connectivity for smartphone control. It has a stainless-steel front but is also panel-ready.

fisherpaykel.com

Center Drain Pro Series

Infinity Drain re-engineered its most popular products to create this new, competitively priced Center Drain Pro-Series. Designed with an ABS base and a stainless-steel tray, the system is compatible with traditional waterproofing methods. The drain measures 5" square and comes in five styles and five finishes.

infinitydrain.com

Purist Suspend Faucet

The surprising ceiling-mounted design of this Kohler kitchen faucet features a 180° rotating swing arm and a 7' swivel hose to enable full sink coverage, with a two-function spray head, a button that pauses flow, and an easy-to-clean spray face that withstands mineral buildup. The product also comes with a waterproof rechargeable Bluetooth puck for wireless faucet control.

kohler.com

Anthem Valves and Controls

Kohler’s digital and mechanical shower valve gives bathers complete control of water temperature, pressure, and spray functions through a clean 85/8"-wide user interface with a digital display, which disappears when it’s not in use. It offers 10 showering presets, and pairs the digital-display touch controls with an intuitive manual dial that adjusts flow and temperature.

kohler.com

Zencha Tub

Inspired by Japanese customs, German product designer Sebastian Herkner conceived this soak tub for Duravit, made of the manufacturer’s DuraSolid ceramic that is said to be more durable, stable, and slip-resistant than the traditional material. Offered in three sizes, the freestanding fixture boasts a seamless design with backrest slopes and push-open valve.

duravit.us

DrawBar

Dometic Home’s DrawBar is a compact 22" x 5½" x 21"-plus drawer that can chill up to five bottles of wine. The stainless-steel appliance features a control panel and five preset temperatures. Simplifying installation, it does not require a vent. Drawer-front finishes include stainless steel and black glass, with integration of a custom panel to match cabinetry also an option.

dometic.com