Architectural Recordis pleased to announce the winners of its annual Products of the Year competition. Chosen by an independent jury of U.S.-based architects and designers, the 53 winners represent a selection of the world's top materials, systems, and furnishings.

The Jury

Stephen Brockman

A partner and design principal at New York–based Deborah Berke Partners, Brockman leads the firm’s hospitality and multifamily residential practice and has worked on such projects as eight 21C Museum Hotels around the United States and the 40 East End Avenue condominium in New York. He received his M.Arch. from Yale University.

Steve Dayton

A founding member and partner of Thomas Phifer and Partners, Dayton’s portfolio ranges from office towers in Washington, D.C., to a U.S. Courthouse in Salt Lake City. He is currently working on a theater in Warsaw and a project at Indiana University. He holds a M.Arch. from the Harvard University Graduate School of Design.

Jade Hack

Hack is a senior project architect and senior associate at IA Interior Architects in New York. Integrating the technical aspects of a project with its architectural and design elements, her hand can be seen in projects for Dropbox, Yext, and Troutman Pepper. Hack earned an M.A. in interior architecture from the University of Oregon.

Ron Radziner

A founding partner of Marmol Radziner, in Los Angeles, Radziner serves as the design lead for the firm’s projects in addition to speaking at universities and conferences on architecture and landscape design. He received his M.Arch. from the University of Colorado and currently serves on the board of directors of the Mojave Desert Land Trust.

Simeon Seigel

A partner at Turett Collab­orative in New York, Seigel has worked on a wide range of projects, including a public Comfort Station at Brooklyn’s Bush Terminal Park and various New York townhouses. He earned an M.Arch. from the Harvard University Graduate School of Design and, in his spare time, is a New York Times crossword constructor.