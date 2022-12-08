✕

Architectural Record’s annual competition presents the best new furniture and textiles of the year.

VLA26 Vega Chair Architect Vilhelm Lauritzen designed this chair in 1956 exclusively for the Vega concert venue in Copenhagen. It is now available to the public through Carl Hansen & Son. The stackable Danish-modern design has a black powder-coated steel frame supporting an oak seat and back, with optional leather or textile upholstery.

carlhansen.com “Elegant and understated, the Vega stackable chair elevates honest functionality with exquisite proportions and details. With its introduction into Carl Hansen’s product line, it may become many an architect’s chair of choice for group seating.”

Skylight Collection

These upholstery fabrics and window coverings from Carnegie feature patterns and textures that reference the varied American landscape. Made with Sunbrella yarns, the five upholstery fabrics are rated for outdoor use while the two window coverings are woven with flame-retardant yarns with high UV resistance for both indoor and outdoor settings.

carnegiefabrics.com

Re-Rug

For this new eco-rug series, Nanimarquina combines 50% virgin New Zealand wool with 50% recovered, reprocessed leftover wool sourced from the brand’s suppliers. The rugs come in nine patterns and a trio of color palettes, in standard 67" x 94½" or 78¾" x 118" formats, as well as custom sizes.

nanimarquina.com

SPACE

Developed for the education market, this VS America furniture collection comprises fixed wall units, single- or double-sided mobile carts, and storage bins, all to help support flexible learning spaces. The fixed units and carts are constructed with bent and welded steel in 11 color options; the bins are made of shatterproof plastic offered in two tints.

vsamerica.com

Umo

This circular wood accent table by Stylex features a base composed of three deep, vaultlike legs that cleverly double as openings for wire-management. It is available in clear-finished maple, oak, and walnut, or red oak with an opaque black stain. It measures 14½" in diameter and 16" high.

stylexseating.com

Drop 15: Interplay + Particle + Imprint

These three coordinating upholstery fabrics from Designtex are made of 100% polyurethane with a Crypton finish that is said to provide stain, ink, and denim-dye resistance. Each features a soft geometry and textural layers in a range of seven to 10 colorways.

designtexdrop.com

Hemicycle vis-à-vis

A modern two-seater for 21st-century tête-a-têtes, this elegant new addition to Ligne Roset’s Hemicycle collection was designed to encourage conversation. It’s available in a choice of six upholstery fabrics in a variety of colors, and measures approximately 71" wide x 39" deep x 31" high.

ligne-roset.com

Dau

This lounge collection from Stylex comprises plump upholstered seating—in three comfortable widths—and occasional tables with gourd-shaped wire bases. The family also includes six poufs in a broad range of sizes. Integrated handles in the seating allow for easy rearrangement.

stylexseating.com