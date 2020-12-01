✕

Architectural Record presents the best indoor seating and tables of the year.

AT Mesh

This Wilkhahn task chair adapts to the fluid and intuitive movements of an individual user. Its breathable mesh backrest—made predominantly of recycled PET—is available in six colors and enhances airflow for comfort. Optional black or white armrests are available, while the star base comes in four finishes.

Reprise

Designed by Norm Architects for L.Ercolani, the Reprise chair channels Danish midcentury design and responds to the trend of using residential furnishings in office environments. Steam-bent turned-wood spindles form the curve of the chair’s backrest. It is available in whitened, natural, or darkened ash or walnut.

Manuel Navarro, design director and principal, IA Interior Architects “The Reprise chair is a classic example of simplicity in form, function, and materiality. It’s a piece that easily stands the test of time and, like a chameleon, can fit into work, home, and social settings.”

Vala Swivel Recliner

The Hylnur Atlason–designed Vala—which means “pebble” in Icelandic—is a recliner from Design Within Reach with rounded edges that allude to pebble-like forms. Its scaled-down and discreet design greatly contrasts with the typical bulky-recliner archetype and enables it to be specified for smaller spaces. It’s available in leather or upholstery.

Crew

This patent-pending innovation from Halcon pairs the familiar form of a classic table with the ingenuity of flip-top mobility. Power and data are integrated into the table edge to conveniently meet technology needs without creating visual clutter. Available in a full range of sizes, from 30" to 36" widths, and a choice of seven metal-leg finishes, the Crew collection also includes fixed tables and credenzas.

Aston Club

Designed by Jean-Marie Massaud, this lounge chair is height-adjustable and features a weight-triggered mechanism that responds to a user’s reclining preferences. The chair can be specified with fabric, leather, faux leather, or the customer’s own textile. But the unseen beauty of this chair is that it utilizes no glue, and all components can be recycled or upcycled.

