Kitchen & Bath Competition

• Submit an entry

• View Previous Winners

RECORD presents a trio of winning projects in California and Connecticut designed to make the most of their natural surroundings with generous views and sunlit spaces, while, at the same time, providing innovative takes on the most essential spaces of a home.

SELECT AN ARTICLE TO READ MORE
Vineyard View Kitchen.
Vineyard View Kitchen
Los Angeles Kitchen.
Los Angeles Kitchen
Connecticut Passive House.
Connecticut Passive House

Kitchen & Bath Competition

• Submit an entry

• View Previous Winners

Here’s a look at the latest innovations for these essential spaces.

Kitchen and Bath Products 2023.
Kitchen & Bath Products 2023