This refined lineup of appliances, fixtures, fittings and furnishings combines luxury with precise engineering for cooking and bathing.

Rainshower Aqua Body Sprays

Bringing a spa experience home, Grohe’s new body sprays sit flush with the shower wall for a minimalist aesthetic, only popping out when in use. Two settings include an invigorating ActiveJet Spray and a soothing Rain Spray. Adjustable in angle, the sprays are available in a wide range of finishes to complement any space.

grohe.com

Rhapsody of Comfort Kitchen

Poggenpohl’s recently unveiled kitchen system features the manufacturer’s Contour 3.5 cabinet frames, in satin-finish pastel tones combined with light-tint ceramic counters and glass-fronted doors (for display shelves). The display units can be integrated into the kitchen at counter height to save space, or recessed into a wall as a taller unit.

poggenpohl.com

Buster + Punch Kitchen Faucets

The manufacturer, known for edgy- spare meets industrial-hardware design, has applied the same aesthetic to a line of faucets where gooseneck arches are paired with cross-knurled handles and spouts or pull-out sprays. The taps are specifiable in Steel, Gunmetal, Brass, and the matte-finished Welder’s Black.

busterandpunch.com

36" Induction Cooktop with Integrated Ventilation

An induction cooktop is already clean and ­contemporary, but with integrated ventilation removing the need for a hood, it makes for an even sleeker design. The round vent sits at the center of four heating zones and boasts nine levels of air extraction. This model is surfaced with black glass.

fisherpaykel.com

Soleil

Designer Philippe Starck’s long-running collaboration with Duravit has recently yielded this collection of bath fixtures. Inspired by the sea, the series features gentle contours and flowing lines, such as those of the soft-edged inner sink bowls, which are meant to evoke windswept dunes. In addition to the washbasins, the collection includes freestanding tubs and wall-mounted toilets.

duravit.us

Kerdi-Line Drain

A low-profile linear drain from Schluter Systems, Kerdi-Line can sit at the floor edge against the wall or at the center of a floor to create curb-free showers and wet rooms. It comes in six grate designs, in a range of finishes—including matte black (shown)—and in lengths from 20" to 72".

schluter.com

Alloy Collection

Quartz producer Cambria has launched four designs as a new series, the Alloy Collection. As its name hints, the line incorporates veining that mimics the lustrous and reflective qualities of brass and steel. Three surface options include smooth, raised texturing, and softly textured veining.

cambriausa.com

SignaTouch Controller

ThermaSol has enhanced its SignaTouch control unit to include compatibility with the manufacturer’s HydroVive 14 and 18 steam showers. The 5" in-­shower LCD interface can be mounted vertically or horizontally and flush or recessed, plus has built-in Bluetooth capability. SignaTouch can also be used to control full-spectrum LED lighting and audio settings. It’s available in 15 finishes.

thermasol.com

Cambria Vanity Expansion

Room & Board Business Interiors has added two Cambria quartz-topped vanities with new styling and color combinations, as well as the option to use the countertops on the company’s Amherst storage cabinet and kitchen-island collection.

roomandboard.com