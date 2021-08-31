The editors of Architectural Record are currently inviting submissions for the 2022 RECORD Kitchens & Baths awards program. Entry is open to any registered architect, as well as any designer working in collaboration with an architect, who has completed an innovative kitchen or bath project in the last year. We are looking for both residential and commercial projects that optimize material use, address client needs, and elevate these utilitarian spaces with functional, sustainable, and unique design strategies.

Winning projects will be selected by an editorial jury and published in the February 2022 issue of Architectural Record.

DEADLINE

All entries must be submitted by the October 15, 2021.

ELIGIBILITY

Entry is open to any architect registered in the U.S. or abroad.

Projects must be built within the last 12 months and inhabited.

Entries must be approved by client for publication. A photo release form will be required for all winning projects.

Preference will be given to projects that have NOT been published (online or in print). Previously published work will be evaluated at the discretion of the jury.

ENTRIES

Entries must be submitted as a multi-page, horizontally oriented PDF (no larger than 10 MB total) that includes:

A succinct project description (no more than 500 words) including architect or firm name, program, brief, and solution. A comprehensive selection of at least 10 full-page, good quality, professionally-photographed images (just image one per page, please!). Plans, drawings, and elevations with scale and north arrow.

FEES

Entries must be accompanied by a credit card payment for US$100 (then US$50 for each additional project), payable after the upload has been completed.

QUESTIONS

First, please carefully read all instructions found on the contest entry page. If you still have questions, send an email to arcallforentries@bnpmedia.com. Please use “RECORD Kitchens and Baths” as the subject line.