Floor coverings are seeing a resurgence in color with uplifting pastels, calming neutrals, and bold and contrasting hues.

Expanded iQ Collections

Tarkett recently refreshed and expanded its iQ Granit collection of homogeneous vinyl sheet and tile flooring with new colorways and the North American introduction of the coordinating iQ Eminent and Eminent Unisense styles, which feature terrazzo-like patterns at various scales. Shown here: the new iQ Granit Yellow Brick, Red Brick, and Red hues; the iQ Eminent in Light Beige; and the iQ Eminent Unisense in Dusty Yellow.

tarkett.com

Astrum

A modern take on travertine, the Supergres Astrum porcelain-slab collection combines a variety of scales with an updated neutral palette and a choice of matte or anti-slip surface finishes, to fit with contemporary architecture. The slabs are offered in sizes of up to 48" square, in crosscut or vein-cut styles, and in one of four colorways.

supergres.com

Opus Abstracts

Karndean has launched a new capsule collection within its Opus glue-down luxury vinyl line. A grouping of abstracted takes on familiar materials—from stucco and stone to textiles and timber—Opus Abstracts has a 20mil wear layer and comes in a wide range of formats, in both subdued and deep colors such as Burnt Sienna and Black Iron (shown).

karndeancommercial.com

Quotes

Known for painting bold geometric graphics, artist Alain Biltereyst lends his signature style to Kvadrat for a new rug collection. The Quotes rugs are handwoven of pure New Zealand wool and available in sizes ranging from 5' 11"x 7' 10" to just over 13' x 16½'. Custom colors are also available.

kvadrat.dk

Fresco Valley

New to Interface′s biophilic-themed offerings is Fresco Valley, a collection of three LVT designs that mimic patterns derived from nature—such as Ridge (above)—each in six colorways. The 4.5mm-thick product is carbon neutral and both GREENGUARD Gold and FloorScore certified.

interface.com

Stones at Large

This porcelain tile collection from Crossville simulates marble in three tones and four different scales, from 4" x 12" to 48" square, the largest of which creates a high-end look by minimizing visible grout lines. Applicable to both floors and walls, Stones at Large can be specified with a polished or unpolished finish. A coordinating 2"-square mosaic is also offered.

crossvilleinc.com

Spacia Collection

Mannington Commercial’s latest LVT release comprises 68 wood, 28 stone, and 20 abstract patterns in tile or plank formats, many of which coordinate with the manufacturer’s other LVT products. As an example, Spacia in Windsor Oak (above, at left) is paired with Mannington’s Color Anchor LVT in Stone Wash (above at right).

manningtoncommercial.com

Heritage

To celebrate its 30th anniversary, American mosaic company New Ravenna has unveiled the Heritage collection. The designs are inspired by the manufacturer’s own design history of producing traditional patterns that reference ancient Roman and Tunisian palaces, and by more current trends, including the creation of ombred and saturated patterns.

newravenna.com

Spatial Palette

Eco-conscious architects rejoice: this Patcraft series employs a new platform to make a fully recyclable 100% PET product, backing included. The result is a hybrid 12" x 48" plank boasting the performance of a hard surface while providing comfort underfoot. The planks feature a crosshatch design in 16 heathered colorways.

patcraft.com