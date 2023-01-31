✕

New products are emphasizing safety and well-being for learning environments.

Lively Collection

Solid-surfacing manufacturer Durasein has added three new styles to its Lively Collection, all of which are well suited to furnishings and countertops (as here) for communal settings, such as student centers, teacher rooms, and cafeterias. Among them, Leaden (shown) features subtle swirls that recall a weathered piece of sea glass. Durasein surfaces are stocked in 30" x 144" sheets that are ½" thick.

durasein.com

Studie Collection

Designer Tristan Lohner drew on the classic school chair from his youth to create this stackable seating line for Fermob. Its gentle curves hug the sitter, yet it is hard-wearing, thanks to its aluminum composition. Available as a side chair or armchair for indoor and outdoor settings, Studie is offered in 21 colors.

fermob.com

Kirei Ink

This decorative acoustic-textile series from Kirei consists of 48 patterns that fall into four categories: biophilia, geometric, natural materials, and wood grains. Offered in a variety of colorways, the Kirei Ink motifs are printed onto PET felt—with 60% post-consumer content—which can be applied to walls, ceilings, and panel or furniture systems. Custom graphics, such as logos, are also printable.

kireiusa.com

The Terrace

Sportworks’ newest indoor high-density bike rack comes in four- to 12-unit single-sided or 8- to 24-unit double-sided two-tier modules that can be ganged with additional modules to create expansive parking systems. The Terrace installs swiftly, spaces trays to prevent bicycle entanglement, and uses multiple contact points and 16”-high support rails for added stability.

sportworks.com

Acoustic Baffle

Covered in felt, these baffle fixtures by LightArt resemble slim architectural beams. Each boasts the acoustic absorption of approximately 16 square feet of typical acoustic ceiling tiles. They can be specified in six lengths, from 3' to 8', and a choice of 22 felt colors, from neutral and subdued to vibrant.

lightart.com

Space CO 2 Mini

Airthings’ business arm has developed a cost-efficient, scalable air-monitoring solution ideal for schools and retrofits. Sold in a pack of four, Space CO 2 Mini is a wireless puck-like sensor that detects CO 2 levels, temperature, noise, light, pressure, and relative humidity, and displays these findings on a dashboard app. Facilities managers can add as many of these battery-powered units as needed to expand coverage area.

airthings.com

CLX3300 Series

It’s an unfortunate but necessary reality that we must consider intruders when designing schools today. Assa Abloy–brand Corbin Russwin addresses the issue with an assortment of door hardware, including this new bored-lock series. The outside lever can be locked from either side, using a key, and optional imprinting on the rosette indicates the locking direction, which is especially helpful in times of panic.

corbinrusswin.com

Discovery

Developed with education environments in mind, this Tarkett collection comprises two modular carpet-­tile styles—Visual Path, which features lively patterns meant to awaken the senses, and Mentor, designed with soft, painterly lines aimed at soothing and calming—and a coordinating luxury-vinyl tile. Discovery carpet tiles are available in three formats and 12 colorways.

tarkett.com