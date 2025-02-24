✕

RECORD rounds up the latest in flooring, from colorful Italian tile to European white oak planks.

Boost Expression

Atlas Concorde’s new porcelain-tile collection, designed in collaboration with architect Elisa Ossino, features 10 nature-inspired tones, including Camel (pictured). The textural surface faithfully reproduces the irregularities of concrete. Large-format floor tiles are available with patented Sensitech technology that ensures easy maintenance as well as high slip resistance.

atlasconcorde.com

Osso + Bottone

Designed by Ronan Bouroullec for Mutina, the Osso + Bottone (or “bone and button”) collection features unglazed porcelain stoneware tiles in distinctly outlined rectilinear shapes. Available in six colors, the approximately 1" × 5" tiles are suitable for both indoor and outdoor use and are designed to allow grouting to show, creating unique geometric patterns.

mutina.it

Modular ONE

New colors and patterns from Parador’s resilient-flooring system are now available in the U.S., including a herringbone wood look (pictured). Made in Germany with 98.5% natural materials, the collection emulates the beauty of stone and wood while remaining easy to install and keep up. The three-layer design features a polypropylene coating for durability, a recycled core for stability, and cork backing for acoustics and comfort, while its plasticizer-free composition supports indoor air quality.

parador.de

Pure

PID Floors introduced new colorways to its collection of wide-plank European white oak floors, now available in a rare rift-and-quarter cut, previously only achievable with American oak. Features include minimal knots, subtle patterns, and an ultra-matte finish that creates a soft, smooth surface.

pidfloors.com