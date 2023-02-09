Andrew Daley and Danielle Tellez of Architectural Workers United join the podcast to discuss fighting for representation for architectural workers, the push for unionization, and transparency within the industry.

"None of this is about tearing any firm down, or the even the industry. It's about lifting the standards and allowing us to understand that there is more out there—not just accepting that we have to race to the bottom." —Andrew Daley, Architectural Workers United

Hosted by Austin, Texas–based architect Aaron Prinz, Architectural Record's DESIGN:ED podcast