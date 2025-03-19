DESIGN:ED Podcast: Jonathan Mallie
Jonathan Mallie of Populous joins Architectural Record's DESIGN:ED Podcast to discuss the design of the new Highmark Stadium for the Buffalo Bills, the use of multimedia to enhance architecture, and how the firm has become a leader in the sports and entertainment industry over the past 40 years.
Hosted by Austin, Texas–based architect Aaron Prinz, Architectural Record’s DESIGN:ED podcast has featured the most renowned architects of our time—such as Art Gensler, Kengo Kuma, and Glenn Murcutt, as well as rising professionals in the next generation, such as Pascale Sablan, Michael Murphy, and Jenny Wu, all available in our library.
