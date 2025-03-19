DESIGN:ED Podcast: Jonathan Mallie

Jonathan Mallie of Populous joins Architectural Record's DESIGN:ED Podcast to discuss the design of the new Highmark Stadium for the Buffalo Bills, the use of multimedia to enhance architecture, and how the firm has become a leader in the sports and entertainment industry over the past 40 years.

- Jonathan Mallie “[Sports] venues have evolved beyond concrete ramps; they’re different than they used to be. As architects, designers, and thinkers, we’re fighting for something that means something to somebody in a deeply personal way. We're the business of creating togetherness. Take MLS, Major League Soccer, for example. It’s one of the most thriving leagues in the states—and there's a new team that's launching. The sense of pride that emerges out of that, it fuels all of us working on these projects. It’s what connects us with that city.”

