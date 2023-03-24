Perched on the riverfront in Taiping Xu in the Guangdong province of southern China, multi-colored textiles anchored by a towering light structure encircles a long-abandoned concrete complex wrapped in reflective material. Entitled Timeless Beacon, the temporary installation designed by MAD Architects founder Ma Yansong beckons visitors to the three-story Taiping Market—the largest vacant building in the once-flourishing fishing district.

Commissioned by local arts festival, Guangdong Nanhai Art Field, the project is part of a larger effort to breathe new life into Taiping Xu—now a vestige of a once-thriving bastion of the Ming Dynasty. Although the area experienced centuries of prosperity since its founding in the late 1500s and early 1600s, urbanization and the internet boom of the 1980s rendered the physical market obsolete and prompted the area’s slow decline. As younger generations left the quiet streets lined with concrete houses and brick buildings for faster-growing cities rich with the promise of opportunity, the prosperous port of commerce faded into little more than a memory in the minds of an aging, dwindling population.

“We hope to create a sense of vitality and rebirth from the ruins,” said Yansong in a statement, “so that people can feel new energy from the old structure, as well as a new understanding of time.”

Beijing-based MAD, known for vast, futuristic and often fantastical designs emblematic of China’s spate of urbanization projects (part of president Xi Jinping’s multi-trillion dollar infrastructure package), has helmed projects from a monumental stadium in China inspired by the Land art movement to a forested train station in the Yangtze River Delta.