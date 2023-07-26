Image in modal.

Location: San Miguel County, Colorado

Project size: 4,300 square feet

Program: Set in a remote stretch of Colorado’s San Juan Mountains, this getaway for a couple offers seclusion high in the American Rockies. With an open plan, office space, sauna, and a two-car garage, this house comfortably sleeps seven.

Design Solution: In undertaking this project, CCY embraced smallness and deference to the landscape. A meticulous program assessment helped optimize the house’s layout and minimize its footprint. By dividing the program into three separate buildings—main house, garage, and sauna—each component could be adapted to the topography and fit between established Engelmann spruces, which the clients wished to maintain. Inspired by these towering trees, the architects also designed a facade pattern, with four repeating profiles, derived from their DNA sequence.

The roof of the main house is folded—opening living spaces to expansive views and accommodating a guestroom and sleeping loft one half-story higher. South-facing, floor-to-ceiling windows provide optimal solar exposure, while generous overhangs minimize summer heat gain. Throughout, the house never rises more than 15 feet above natural grade.

DNA Alpine

Photo © Jeremy Bittermann/JBSA

Structure and Materials: To weather the harsh, high-altitude environmental conditions, CCY specified durable, low-maintenance materials. The exterior is primarily clad in copper and steel. At the main entry, a full-height door allows the clients to secure the house when not in use, protecting it from heavy snowfall and the elements.  

Additional Information
Completion date: April 2021
Site size: 75 acres
Total construction cost: Withheld
Client/Owner: Withheld

DNA Alpine

1

DNA Alpine

2

DNA Alpine

3

DNA Alpine

4

DNA Alpine

5

Photos © Jeremy Bittermann/JBSA

DNA Alpine

1

DNA Alpine

2

DNA Alpine

3

a

Images courtesy CCY Architects

Credits

Architect:
CCY Architects
223 Midland Avenue
P.O. 529
Basalt, Colorado 81621
www.ccyarchitects.com

Personnel in the firm who should receive special credit:
Principal In Charge: Todd Kennedy
Project Manager: Jenny Trumble
Consulting Principal: John Cottle

Interior Designer:
Arnelle Kase

Engineers:
Mechanical: Resource Engineering Group
Structural: Resource Engineering Group
Civil: Dave Ballode

Consultants:
Landscape: Kristin Undhjem

General contractor:
Dave Gerber Construction

Photographer:
Jeremy Bittermann/JBSA

Specifications

Exterior Cladding
Metal panels: Copper with custom profile/pre-patina
Moisture barrier: Grace Ice and Water Shield (roof); Tyvek HouseWrap (exterior walls)

Windows
Metal frame: Arcadia Custom/Thermal Steel

Doors
Entrances: Custom steel
Wood doors: Solid core oak

Hardware
Pulls: Sun Valley Bronze

Interior Finishes
Paints and stains: Benjamin Moore
Paneling: Delta Millworks
Floor and wall tile: Keystone Glyphic Silk Georgette (primary bath)

Plumbing
Toilet: Blue Bathworks
Primary bath sink: Custom Ramp Sink
Primary bath faucet: Lavante
Primary bath shower: Fantini – Milanoslim
Kitchen faucet: Blanco – Semi Professional