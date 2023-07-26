Location: San Miguel County, Colorado

Project size: 4,300 square feet

Program: Set in a remote stretch of Colorado’s San Juan Mountains, this getaway for a couple offers seclusion high in the American Rockies. With an open plan, office space, sauna, and a two-car garage, this house comfortably sleeps seven.

Design Solution: In undertaking this project, CCY embraced smallness and deference to the landscape. A meticulous program assessment helped optimize the house’s layout and minimize its footprint. By dividing the program into three separate buildings—main house, garage, and sauna—each component could be adapted to the topography and fit between established Engelmann spruces, which the clients wished to maintain. Inspired by these towering trees, the architects also designed a facade pattern, with four repeating profiles, derived from their DNA sequence.

The roof of the main house is folded—opening living spaces to expansive views and accommodating a guestroom and sleeping loft one half-story higher. South-facing, floor-to-ceiling windows provide optimal solar exposure, while generous overhangs minimize summer heat gain. Throughout, the house never rises more than 15 feet above natural grade.

Photo © Jeremy Bittermann/JBSA

Structure and Materials: To weather the harsh, high-altitude environmental conditions, CCY specified durable, low-maintenance materials. The exterior is primarily clad in copper and steel. At the main entry, a full-height door allows the clients to secure the house when not in use, protecting it from heavy snowfall and the elements.

Additional Information

Completion date: April 2021

Site size: 75 acres

Total construction cost: Withheld

Client/Owner: Withheld

