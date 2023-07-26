Location: San Miguel County, Colorado
Project size: 4,300 square feet
Program: Set in a remote stretch of Colorado’s San Juan Mountains, this getaway for a couple offers seclusion high in the American Rockies. With an open plan, office space, sauna, and a two-car garage, this house comfortably sleeps seven.
Design Solution: In undertaking this project, CCY embraced smallness and deference to the landscape. A meticulous program assessment helped optimize the house’s layout and minimize its footprint. By dividing the program into three separate buildings—main house, garage, and sauna—each component could be adapted to the topography and fit between established Engelmann spruces, which the clients wished to maintain. Inspired by these towering trees, the architects also designed a facade pattern, with four repeating profiles, derived from their DNA sequence.
The roof of the main house is folded—opening living spaces to expansive views and accommodating a guestroom and sleeping loft one half-story higher. South-facing, floor-to-ceiling windows provide optimal solar exposure, while generous overhangs minimize summer heat gain. Throughout, the house never rises more than 15 feet above natural grade.
Photo © Jeremy Bittermann/JBSA
Structure and Materials: To weather the harsh, high-altitude environmental conditions, CCY specified durable, low-maintenance materials. The exterior is primarily clad in copper and steel. At the main entry, a full-height door allows the clients to secure the house when not in use, protecting it from heavy snowfall and the elements.
Additional Information
Completion date: April 2021
Site size: 75 acres
Total construction cost: Withheld
Client/Owner: Withheld
Photos © Jeremy Bittermann/JBSA
Images courtesy CCY Architects
Credits
Architect:
CCY Architects
223 Midland Avenue
P.O. 529
Basalt, Colorado 81621
www.ccyarchitects.com
Personnel in the firm who should receive special credit:
Principal In Charge: Todd Kennedy
Project Manager: Jenny Trumble
Consulting Principal: John Cottle
Interior Designer:
Arnelle Kase
Engineers:
Mechanical: Resource Engineering Group
Structural: Resource Engineering Group
Civil: Dave Ballode
Consultants:
Landscape: Kristin Undhjem
General contractor:
Dave Gerber Construction
Photographer:
Jeremy Bittermann/JBSA
Specifications
Exterior Cladding
Metal panels: Copper with custom profile/pre-patina
Moisture barrier: Grace Ice and Water Shield (roof); Tyvek HouseWrap (exterior walls)
Windows
Metal frame: Arcadia Custom/Thermal Steel
Doors
Entrances: Custom steel
Wood doors: Solid core oak
Hardware
Pulls: Sun Valley Bronze
Interior Finishes
Paints and stains: Benjamin Moore
Paneling: Delta Millworks
Floor and wall tile: Keystone Glyphic Silk Georgette (primary bath)
Plumbing
Toilet: Blue Bathworks
Primary bath sink: Custom Ramp Sink
Primary bath faucet: Lavante
Primary bath shower: Fantini – Milanoslim
Kitchen faucet: Blanco – Semi Professional
