Location: Sag Harbor, New York

Project size: 2,800 square feet

Program: A young couple in search of relief from city life commissioned a new full-time residence in the centuries-old whaling village of Sag Harbor, New York.

Design Solution: Situated in the center of a small peninsula, Harbor Hideaway is one of only a few properties in the neighborhood without direct water views. Rather than design the house to front the street, The Up Studio flipped its orientation—from deep within the lot, the house acts as a lookout tower with a furnished roof deck. The slatted cedar facade, which wraps much of the house, shades south-facing exposures and offers privacy from the street. Over the driveway, the slats continue horizontally to create a covered carport and entry. The rear of the house, where privacy isn’t an issue, is fully glazed on both levels with custom floor-to-ceiling windows, connecting the interior with the landscape and the harbor beyond. A custom wood stair near the entry links all three interior levels with a single gesture, making the house’s modest footprint feel much larger.

Structure and Materials: Harbor Hideaway utilizes a simple palette of blackened steel, black cedar, light hardwood, and neutral colors. This subtle backdrop allows the surrounding plantings to pop with color. Additionally, a plunge pool next to the home appears to flow into the interior.  

Completion date: January 2021
Site size: 0.23 acres
Total construction cost: $2,050,000
Client/Owner: Withheld

Images courtesy The Up Studio

Credits

Architect:
The Up Studio
44-02 11th Street #405
Long Island City, NY
646-820-3529
www.theupstudio.com

Personnel in the firm who should receive special credit:
Partners: John Patrick Winberry, Adam J Wanaselja, Jeffrey Ramirez
Project manager: JD DePaulo
Design team: CJ Canales, Giulia Chiarlitti (interiors), Dubem Aniebonam, Kevin Kawiecki, Tania Martins
Operations: Lorri Rego, Grace Canlas

Engineers:
Civil: Saskas Surveying
Structural: Kevin Cieslukowski

Consultants:
Landscape: Bayview Landscape Architecture
Stair: Quizhpi Carpentry
Pool: Gibbons Pools
Smart Home Automoation: Vern's Home Electronics

General contractor:
LCL Construction

Photographers:
Alan Tansey, Christina Grieco

Specifications

Exterior Cladding
Wood: Riverhead Building Supply (Western red cedar)
Moisture Barrier: Henry (Blueskin)

Roofing
Built-up roofing: EPDM Roofing

Windows
Metal frame: Marvin Modern

Doors
Entrances: Marvin Modern
Sliding doors: Marvin Modern

Hardware
Locksets: Accurate & Emtek

Interior Finishes
Cabinetwork and custom woodwork: Boffi (kitchen, vanities, and wardrobes) 
Paints and staints: Benjamin Moore
Floor and wall tile: Ann Sacks Tile, Stone Source

Lighting
Interior ambient lighting: Flos Overlap S2 Pendant (stairwell); Fritz Hansen Suspense P2 Pendant (dining table)
Downlights: Finire 4" LED
Tasklighting: Sonneman (bathroom sconces)
Exterior: Bega

Plumbing
Faucets: Dornbracht

Energy
Energy management or building automation system: Lutron