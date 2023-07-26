✕

Location: Sag Harbor, New York

Project size: 2,800 square feet

Program: A young couple in search of relief from city life commissioned a new full-time residence in the centuries-old whaling village of Sag Harbor, New York.

Design Solution: Situated in the center of a small peninsula, Harbor Hideaway is one of only a few properties in the neighborhood without direct water views. Rather than design the house to front the street, The Up Studio flipped its orientation—from deep within the lot, the house acts as a lookout tower with a furnished roof deck. The slatted cedar facade, which wraps much of the house, shades south-facing exposures and offers privacy from the street. Over the driveway, the slats continue horizontally to create a covered carport and entry. The rear of the house, where privacy isn’t an issue, is fully glazed on both levels with custom floor-to-ceiling windows, connecting the interior with the landscape and the harbor beyond. A custom wood stair near the entry links all three interior levels with a single gesture, making the house’s modest footprint feel much larger.

Structure and Materials: Harbor Hideaway utilizes a simple palette of blackened steel, black cedar, light hardwood, and neutral colors. This subtle backdrop allows the surrounding plantings to pop with color. Additionally, a plunge pool next to the home appears to flow into the interior.

Additional Information

Completion date: January 2021

Site size: 0.23 acres

Total construction cost: $2,050,000

Client/Owner: Withheld



Photos © Alan Tansey & Christina Grieco

10 11 Images courtesy The Up Studio