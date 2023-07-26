This piece was first published on July 26 on ENR.com.

The boom of a tower crane, with its engine on fire, collapsed July 26 at a high-rise construction site in Manhattan—hitting the face of the building across the street as it dropped its 16-ton load. City officials said they would investigate the mishap, which caused minor injuries to two firefighters and four others.

At a press conference, Jimmy Oddo, commissioner of the New York City Dept. of Buildings, said the 47-story residential project was fully permitted. He added that DOB will hire an engineer to conduct an independent assessment of the cause, similar to the inquiry into the cause of a parking garage collapse in Manhattan’s Financial District earlier this year. DOB also is checking the structural integrity of the damaged building and others in the area.

